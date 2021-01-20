Wednesday, January 20, 2021  | 5 Jamadilakhir, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Sania Mirza reveals she had tested positive for coronavirus

Shares the toughest part of her quarantine

Posted: Jan 20, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Sania Mirza reveals she had tested positive for coronavirus

Photo: Sania Mirza/Instagram

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza revealed Tuesday that she had tested positive for COVID-19 early this month.

Mirza said she was “lucky” to not have shown major symptoms for the virus and is now completely healthy. She talked, however, about the most difficult part of her quarantine, which was being away from her two-year-old son Izhaan and family.

“I was lucky to not have any major symptoms for the most part of it, but I was in isolation and the toughest part was to stay away from my two-year-old and family.”

She said dealing with the uncertainty of COVID-19 takes its toll not just on a person’s physical health, but also emotional.

“You get a new symptom every day and the uncertainty of it is extremely hard to deal, with not just physically but mentally and emotionally as well.”

Mirza urged people to take COVID-19 seriously and emphasised the need for wearing masks and washing hands. 

“We must do everything we can to protect our family and friends. Wear your masks, wash your hands. We’re in this fight together.”

COVID-19 sania mirza
 
