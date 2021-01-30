Sanam Saeed asks her fans all the right questions

Actor Sanam Saeed invited her fans to a thoughtful conversation about the kind of content they would like to see in Pakistani dramas and films.

“What stories do we want told?” asked Saeed. “What kind of content do you want to see in dramas on television and films?”

What stories do we want told? What is your favourite genre? What kind of content do you want to see in dramas on television and in films? — Sanam Saeed (@sanammodysaeed) January 27, 2021

She wanted to know the genres the audiences want the makers to experiment with.

Her fans were quick to respond, and her post was soon flooded with ideas and preferences for diverse content.

A show where women don’t cry for 24 episodes straight.

A show that doesn’t revolve around falling in love or getting married or having children.

Any show without these things. — Maham (@Maham0710) January 27, 2021

A number of users praised the Cake actor’s 2012 drama Zindagi Gulzar Hai, saying that they wanted to see more of such stories.

Something that leaves an everlasting impression on us just like Zindagi Gulzar hai 🤩 — the ordinary (@theordinary_3) January 27, 2021

Something like zindagi gulzar hai.

For me, it’s best show I have ever watched ❤ — Star 🤴🥳😈 (@AmitGame7) January 27, 2021

Actor Sana Fakhar proposed the stories by Manto and Mohsin Hamid, adding that they are “diverse enough for a global audience”.

Just a thought, why not have the stories of our classical writers like #Manto and New Age writers like #MohsinHamid; both rich in diverse types of tales for a global audience — Sana Fakhar (@SanaSensation) January 27, 2021

Actor Sarah Khan also revealed in an interview that she regrets playing a weak woman in her drama serial Mere Bewafa.

“I tried very hard to get the angle of the story changed. But you can see I never took on such roles again.”

The drama showed a woman going back to the man who hurt her.

