Wednesday, January 27, 2021  | 12 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Sajjad Ali’s son releases his debut song Udaas

It is written and composed by Sajjad Ali

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Sajjad Ali’s son releases his debut song Udaas

Photo: Instagram/Khubi Ali

Singer-songwriter Sajjad Ali’s son Khubi Ali has entered the music industry with his debut song Udaas.

It was released on January 25 on YouTube. It is described as a song for “all the broken-hearted souls who smile their way through life without complaining”.

Sajjad announced his son’s debut on Twitter.

Before Udaas, Khubi was seen in the music video of Sajjad’s song Baarish, which also featured Reema.

Sajjad had first recorded the song for his 2005 album Rangeen.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Khubi Ali Sajjad Ali
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
ghissi pitti muhabbat cast, ghisi piti mohabbat, ramsha khan tv shows, ramsha khan drama list, ramsha khan tv shows, ramsha khan wedding pics, ghisi piti mohabbat cast name, ramsha khan interview
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Islamabad restaurant owners mock manager’s English
Islamabad restaurant owners mock manager’s English
Asif Zardari has a special wedding gift for daughter Bakhtawar
Asif Zardari has a special wedding gift for daughter Bakhtawar
This man from Hyderabad sings in Lata Mangeshkar's voice
This man from Hyderabad sings in Lata Mangeshkar’s voice
Did Yasir Nawaz encounter a ghost while shooting?
Did Yasir Nawaz encounter a ghost while shooting?
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari is getting married on Jan 29
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari is getting married on Jan 29
Shaniera tells Cannoli manager she had a similar experience
Shaniera tells Cannoli manager she had a similar experience
Sana Fakhar responds to criticism over intimate photo with husband
Sana Fakhar responds to criticism over intimate photo with husband
WATCH: An ex-policeman is playing Chaudhry Aslam in a film
WATCH: An ex-policeman is playing Chaudhry Aslam in a film
Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik reveal their baby girl’s name
Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik reveal their baby girl’s name
Is Hareem Shah’s web series based on her life?
Is Hareem Shah’s web series based on her life?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.