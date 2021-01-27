Sajjad Ali’s son releases his debut song Udaas

It is written and composed by Sajjad Ali

Singer-songwriter Sajjad Ali’s son Khubi Ali has entered the music industry with his debut song Udaas.

It was released on January 25 on YouTube. It is described as a song for “all the broken-hearted souls who smile their way through life without complaining”.

Sajjad announced his son’s debut on Twitter.

My son KHUBI ALI making his debut with #UDAAS. Enjoy 😊 https://t.co/JQ1SihtUHZ pic.twitter.com/62Io5CwGpv — Sajjad Ali (@sajjad_official) January 25, 2021

Before Udaas, Khubi was seen in the music video of Sajjad’s song Baarish, which also featured Reema.

Sajjad had first recorded the song for his 2005 album Rangeen.