HOME > Entertainment

Sajal Ali is reportedly shooting for Jemima Khan’s film

It also stars Emma Thompson, Lily James

Posted: Jan 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Sajal Ali is reportedly shooting for Jemima Khan’s film

Photo: Instagram/Sajal Ali

Pakistani actor Sajal Ali is reportedly working on an international project produced by Jemima Khan, BBC journalist Haroon Rashid tweeted on Wednesday. 

The film titled What’s Love Got To Do With It also stars famous British celebrities like Emma Thompson, Lily James and Shahzad Latif. Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who has films like Mr. India (1987) and The Bandit Queen (1994) to his credit, is directing it.

What’s Love Got To Do With It is a romantic comedy which explores a cross-cultural relationship set in South Asia and London, according to Desiblitz. It is written and produced by Khan. 

Sajal Ali is currently shooting for the film in London. However, there has been no comment from her so far.

Khan announced in November last year that she would be producing her first-ever film under her production house Instinct Productions. Sharing an article by Deadline on Twitter, Khan said: “It’s taken 10 years and a million drafts to get here, but it was worth the wait.”  

She was the producer of the 2019 Emmy-nominated docuseries The Case Against Adnan Syed for HBO and the award-winning docuseries The Clinton Affair for A&E Networks, which aired on Sky Atlantic in 2018.

Sajal Ali has also worked in a Bollywood crime thriller Mom (2019) alongside the late Sridevi. The film was a critical and commercial hit.

Jemima Khan Sajal Ali
 
