Sajal Ali is reportedly shooting for Jemima Khan’s film

Pakistani actor Sajal Ali is reportedly working on an international project produced by Jemima Khan, BBC journalist Haroon Rashid tweeted on Wednesday.

The film titled What’s Love Got To Do With It also stars famous British celebrities like Emma Thompson, Lily James and Shahzad Latif. Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who has films like Mr. India (1987) and The Bandit Queen (1994) to his credit, is directing it.

It’s rumoured that Sajal Ali is currently in London shooting for Jemima Goldsmith’s production, What’s Love Got To Do With It, directed by Shekhar Kapur. The film also stars Emma Thompson, Lily James and Shazad Latif. Sajal’s rep has been contacted for confirmation. Huge if true! — Haroon Rashid (@iHaroonRashid) January 13, 2021

What’s Love Got To Do With It is a romantic comedy which explores a cross-cultural relationship set in South Asia and London, according to Desiblitz. It is written and produced by Khan.

Sajal Ali is currently shooting for the film in London. However, there has been no comment from her so far.

Khan announced in November last year that she would be producing her first-ever film under her production house Instinct Productions. Sharing an article by Deadline on Twitter, Khan said: “It’s taken 10 years and a million drafts to get here, but it was worth the wait.”

It’s taken 10 years & a million drafts to get here, but it was worth the wait as (Covid/God/Sod willing) I now get to work with all these legends. I am so bloody excited. And terrified. https://t.co/GOHLbWtKKO — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) November 2, 2020

She was the producer of the 2019 Emmy-nominated docuseries The Case Against Adnan Syed for HBO and the award-winning docuseries The Clinton Affair for A&E Networks, which aired on Sky Atlantic in 2018.

Sajal Ali has also worked in a Bollywood crime thriller Mom (2019) alongside the late Sridevi. The film was a critical and commercial hit.

