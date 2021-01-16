Saturday, January 16, 2021  | 1 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Sajal Ali is part of Jemima Khan’s upcoming romantic comedy

Pakistani actor Sajal Ali’s agent Hamid Hussain has confirmed that she is part of Jemima Khan’s upcoming film What’s Love Got To Do With It, BBC journalist Haroon Rashid tweeted Friday. The romantic comedy also stars famous British celebrities like Emma Thompson, Lily James and Shahzad Latif. Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who has films like Mr. India (1987) and The Bandit Queen (1994) to his credit, is directing it. CONFIRMED: Sajal Ali has joined the cast of What’s Love Got To Do With It, directed by @shekharkapur and produced & written by @Jemima_Khan. The rom-com stars Emma Thompson, Lily James & Shazad Latif and is currently being shot in London. Confirmed by Sajal’s agent Hamid Hussain. — Haroon Rashid (@iHaroonRashid) January 15, 2021 A tweet from Khan hinted that Bollywood veteran Shabana Azmi is also part of the cast. Shabana Azmi and Sajal Ali ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ https://t.co/VtRhojGI9b — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) January 15, 2021 Earlier, Rashid tweeted there were rumours that Ali was shooting for the film in London, but there had been no comment from her so far. It’s rumoured that Sajal Ali is currently in London shooting for Jemima Goldsmith’s production, What’s Love Got To Do With It, directed by Shekhar Kapur. The film also stars Emma Thompson, Lily James and Shazad Latif. Sajal’s rep has been contacted for confirmation. Huge if true! — Haroon Rashid (@iHaroonRashid) January 13, 2021 Khan announced in November last year that she would be producing her first-ever film under her production house Instinct Productions. Sharing an article by Deadline on Twitter, Khan said: “It’s taken 10 years and a million drafts to get here, but it was worth the wait.”  It's taken 10 years & a million drafts to get here, but it was worth the wait as (Covid/God/Sod willing) I now get to work with all these legends. I am so bloody excited. And terrified. https://t.co/GOHLbWtKKO — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) November 2, 2020 Talking about the film's story, Kapur told Variety that it explores cultural clashes. "It’s a story of identities,” he said. "It’s about cultural clashes and it’s a comedy, but it’s about hiding behind an identity and how identities can become tribal, and how tribalism can lead to clashes and fundamentalism. It’s a rom-com, but based on this fundamental idea of people adopting identities out of fear of marginalisation." Khan was the producer of the 2019 Emmy-nominated docuseries The Case Against Adnan Syed for HBO and the award-winning docuseries The Clinton Affair for A&E Networks, which aired on Sky Atlantic in 2018. Ali has also worked in a Bollywood crime thriller Mom (2019) alongside the late Sridevi. The film was a critical and commercial hit.
