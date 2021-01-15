Friday, January 15, 2021  | 30 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Riz Ahmed reveals how he met his wife

He married US novelist Fatima Farheen Mirza

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Riz Ahmed reveals how he met his wife

Photo: Riz Ahmed/ Instagram

British-Pakistani star Riz Ahmed has revealed that he is married to US novelist Fatima Farheen Mirza.

Ahmed appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday. He said he met Mirza in New York while preparing for Sound Of Metal, his latest film that won him a best actor award at the 30th Gotham Independent Film Awards.

“She’s an amazing novelist,” said Ahmed. “We met so randomly while I was preparing for this role, for Sound Of Metal, when I was in New York.” Mirza is a New York Times bestselling author whose debut novel A place For Us topped the list in 2018.

He said they both sat down at the same table in a cafe where they turned up for writing. “We were both jostling over the same laptop plug points, like a very modern way of meeting.”

Photo: Fatima Farheen Mirza/Instagram

The Venom actor said that preparing for his role in Sound of Metal “brought goodness into his life” as he became friends with Mirza.  

“Obviously I met Fatima for the first time and met so many in the deaf community that have become friends,” he said. “There’s just something about this film that was kind of life-changing.”

Ahmed first revealed that he is married on the BBC podcast Grounded With Louis Theroux last week, where he said it was “not very long ago” when he got married. However, he didn’t disclose his wife’s name or share how he met her or how long they had been dating.

FaceBook WhatsApp
fatima farheen mirza Riz Ahmed
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
riz ahmed, fatima farheen mirza
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Kim Kardashian reportedly wants full custody of kids after divorce
Kim Kardashian reportedly wants full custody of kids after divorce
Mansha Pasha unhappy with India making film on Heera Mandi
Mansha Pasha unhappy with India making film on Heera Mandi
TikTok star Hareem Shah to debut in web series
TikTok star Hareem Shah to debut in web series
Janhvi Kapoor might reprise Sridevi’s role in Mr India trilogy
Janhvi Kapoor might reprise Sridevi’s role in Mr India trilogy
Veena Malik files Rs1b defamation case against ex-husband
Veena Malik files Rs1b defamation case against ex-husband
Teaser out for Parineeti Chopra’s The Girl On The Train
Teaser out for Parineeti Chopra’s The Girl On The Train
Momina Mustehsan urges PM Khan to visit Hazara protesters
Momina Mustehsan urges PM Khan to visit Hazara protesters
Kylie Jenner slammed for launching $7 hand sanitiser
Kylie Jenner slammed for launching $7 hand sanitiser
Twitter celebrates SC decision in Meesha Shafi’s case
Twitter celebrates SC decision in Meesha Shafi’s case
Riz Ahmed just revealed he is married
Riz Ahmed just revealed he is married
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.