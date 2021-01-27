Wednesday, January 27, 2021  | 12 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Right-wing India party announces reward for attacking Tandav makers

It stars Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Right-wing India party announces reward for attacking Tandav makers

Photo: AFP

The controversy surrounding Saif Ali Khan and Dimple Kapadia’s web series Tandav is not over yet. 

India’s right-wing Hindu party Karni Sena has announced a INR10 million reward to physically attack and maim the makers of Tandav.

According to ZeeNews, the announcement was made by Maharashtra Karni Sena Chief Ajay Sengar. They are upset over the way in which their deities have been portrayed.

He added that the makers’ apology is not enough and will not be accepted.

An FIR was registered by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party against the makers of Tandav for “showing Hindu gods in a negative light”.

Making statements, speeches or acts which could disturb public tranquility or law and order by promoting enmity or inciting fear on the basis of difference in religion, caste, language or on any other ground is punishable under Section 153A of the Indian Penal Code.

Tandav also features Sunil Grover, Gauhar Khan, Tigmanhsu Dhulia, Kumud Mishra, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub and Anup Soni. It was released on Amazon Prime on January 15.

FaceBook WhatsApp
karni sena Saif Ali Khan Tandav
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
ghissi pitti muhabbat cast, ghisi piti mohabbat, ramsha khan tv shows, ramsha khan drama list, ramsha khan tv shows, ramsha khan wedding pics, ghisi piti mohabbat cast name, ramsha khan interview
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Islamabad restaurant owners mock manager’s English
Islamabad restaurant owners mock manager’s English
Asif Zardari has a special wedding gift for daughter Bakhtawar
Asif Zardari has a special wedding gift for daughter Bakhtawar
This man from Hyderabad sings in Lata Mangeshkar's voice
This man from Hyderabad sings in Lata Mangeshkar’s voice
Did Yasir Nawaz encounter a ghost while shooting?
Did Yasir Nawaz encounter a ghost while shooting?
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari is getting married on Jan 29
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari is getting married on Jan 29
Shaniera tells Cannoli manager she had a similar experience
Shaniera tells Cannoli manager she had a similar experience
Sana Fakhar responds to criticism over intimate photo with husband
Sana Fakhar responds to criticism over intimate photo with husband
WATCH: An ex-policeman is playing Chaudhry Aslam in a film
WATCH: An ex-policeman is playing Chaudhry Aslam in a film
Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik reveal their baby girl’s name
Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik reveal their baby girl’s name
Is Hareem Shah’s web series based on her life?
Is Hareem Shah’s web series based on her life?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.