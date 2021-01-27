Right-wing India party announces reward for attacking Tandav makers

The controversy surrounding Saif Ali Khan and Dimple Kapadia’s web series Tandav is not over yet.

India’s right-wing Hindu party Karni Sena has announced a INR10 million reward to physically attack and maim the makers of Tandav.

According to ZeeNews, the announcement was made by Maharashtra Karni Sena Chief Ajay Sengar. They are upset over the way in which their deities have been portrayed.

He added that the makers’ apology is not enough and will not be accepted.

An FIR was registered by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party against the makers of Tandav for “showing Hindu gods in a negative light”.

Making statements, speeches or acts which could disturb public tranquility or law and order by promoting enmity or inciting fear on the basis of difference in religion, caste, language or on any other ground is punishable under Section 153A of the Indian Penal Code.

Tandav also features Sunil Grover, Gauhar Khan, Tigmanhsu Dhulia, Kumud Mishra, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub and Anup Soni. It was released on Amazon Prime on January 15.