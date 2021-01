Nawazuddin Siddiqui posted a fully SOP-compliant airport selfie Tuesday, telling fans, “aware of the tough conditions but… The Show Must Go On!”.

He said he was leaving for London to begin shooting Gurjeet Singh’s Sangeen.

He will be joined by co-star Elnaaz Nourozi. She has played Zoya Mirza alongside Siddiqui’s Ganesh Gaitonde in Sacred Games. Siddiqui had announced that he will be working in the film in October and shared the film’s poster on his social media.