Maya Ali celebrates 5m followers on Instagram

The Parey Hut Love actor is thankful to her fans

SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: Maya Ali/ Instagram

Actor Maya Ali has reached five million followers on Instagram.

The Parey Hut Love actress celebrated her achievement by posting a photo of herself with a heartfelt note for her fans.

 

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maya Ali (@official_mayaali)

Ali was last seen in Parey Hut Love opposite Sheheryar Munawar in 2019. It was directed by Asim Raza. She will be sharing the screen with Munawar again in the drama Pehli Si Muhabbat, which is set to go on-air from January 23. It is directed by Anjum Shahzad and the script has been written by Faiza Iftikhar.

MOST READ
