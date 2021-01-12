Tuesday, January 12, 2021  | 27 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Mansha Pasha unhappy with India making film on Heera Mandi

Censorship means others get to tell our stories

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Mansha Pasha unhappy with India making film on Heera Mandi

Photo: File

Actor Mansha Pasha is not happy with India making a film on Lahore’s red light area Heera Mandi.

“India is making a film on Lahore and the infamous Heera Mandi of yesteryears,” the Laal Kabootar actress tweeted. “Because we live in a country where fictional narrative is often censored and everyone keeps talking about what is or isn’t morally acceptable fiction.”

She said that because the Pakistani cinema is unable to take up stories from our own society due to the state’s censorship policies, others take advantage and “sell” our stories to the world.

“Others make most of the opportunity taking up stories native to our country, brand them and sell them to the rest of the world,” said Pasha.

She said it is sad that stories from Pakistan will be “told from someone else’s mouth” if the censorship continues.

“In the end, what will be left will be our stories told from someone else’s mouth.

As reported by the Indian media, Heera Mandi is director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “dream project”, which he has been working on for 13 years. Bollywood Hungama said in December that the film will be released on OTT platform Netflix.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Heera Mandi Mansha Pasha
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Teaser released for Sanjay Dutt-starrer K.G.F Chapter 2
Teaser released for Sanjay Dutt-starrer K.G.F Chapter 2
Janhvi Kapoor just bought an apartment worth INR 390m
Janhvi Kapoor just bought an apartment worth INR 390m
Kim Kardashian reportedly wants full custody of kids after divorce
Kim Kardashian reportedly wants full custody of kids after divorce
Ayesha Omar shuts down troll for criticising her outfit
Ayesha Omar shuts down troll for criticising her outfit
James Bond star Tanya Roberts passes away
James Bond star Tanya Roberts passes away
Anushka Sharma calls out photographer invading her privacy
Anushka Sharma calls out photographer invading her privacy
Kim Kardashian is reportedly divorcing Kanye West
Kim Kardashian is reportedly divorcing Kanye West
Sanjay Leela will make a film on Lahore’s Heera Mandi
Sanjay Leela will make a film on Lahore’s Heera Mandi
Brothers from Karachi make amazing lamps, robots from pipes
Brothers from Karachi make amazing lamps, robots from pipes
Janhvi Kapoor might reprise Sridevi’s role in Mr India trilogy
Janhvi Kapoor might reprise Sridevi’s role in Mr India trilogy
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.