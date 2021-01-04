LSA performances to look forward to

When we first heard of the 19th LUX Style Awards being virtually recorded, we knew it would not be in the tradition of past years’ grand affairs, with thousands in attendance, a ginormous performance stage, grand staircases and stars that not only celebrate cinema but deliver on the promise of rousing entertainment. And yet the 19th Lux Style Awards surprised us. The show that dropped on the 31st of December was a pared down version – for certain – but stuck to the core LSA values of surprising entertainment, witty hosts and a slew of well deserving winners.

From the most iconic singer Hadiqa Kiyani to the emerging artist Ali Tariq with 10-year-old Hadiya Hashmi and also Abdul Fareed’s qawwali and a dance presentation by Faith, it all meshed together to come up with the beautiful melange of a song called “Hope” in English and alternatively “Ilahi” in the vernacular. Written and composed by ace musician Azaan Sami Khan, Hope was what was needed most on the eve of 2021. The lyrics by Azaan struck a chord and the song became an instant YouTube favourite. With the powerful line “Ilaahi jo tu hy mera Hy ye azmaish toh kya hai, Ilaahi jo tu hy mera” giving universal hope that no matter how tough the situation, we can all overcome it if Allah is with us. The year has been hard for everyone throughout the world but there’s always Hope and we should never let it go.

Hai Ye Aazmaiysh To Kya..

ILaahi Jo Tu Hai Mera..

Kahee’n Gumshuda Hain Sawere

Andhere Hain Kyu , Chhaa Gaye Is Qadar..

Hai Ye Aazmaiysh To Kya..

ILaahi Jo Tu Hai Mera..

Shab Ye Dhal Jaayegi

Subh e No Aayegi

Teri Nazr e Karam Ki Muntazir Hai Nazar

Hai Ye Aazmaiysh To Kya..

ILaahi Jo Tu Hai Mera..

Koi Aankh Nam, Na Rhe..

Ab Kahee’n Gham , Na Rhe..

Arziyaa’n Hamari

Tu Sun Le Jo Saari

To Ho Jaaye’n Gham Be Asar..

ILaahi Jo Tu Hai Mera ..

Ye Jaagi Hain Dil Mein Umeede’n..

Ab Ruke Na Kabhi Hoslo’n Ka Safar..

Hai Ye Aazmaiysh To Kya..

ILaahi Jo Tu Hai Mera .

The opening was transformational and set the tone for the spirit of giving and celebrating Pakistan’s most outstanding performers of the year. There followed the customary Awards line up of the Red Carpet and 30 awards being given away to winners from across Pakistan. The hosts Ahmed Ali Butt and Mehwish Hayat kept everyone entertained and before you knew it it was wrapped up in a flash with the finale performance where Jimmy Khan sang the Chand Sa Roshan Chehra and the LUX girl Mehwish Hayat, looking stunning in a floor length red gown and alternatively in a emerald green column dress, lived up to promise of a diva mesmerising her adoring audience with a glimpse of her beauty and style.





Overall it was an uplifting show with two beautiful performances. Even virtually, LSA knows how to put on a show and promises to be back again next year, for the 20th LUX Style Awards, with more power packed performances.

The 19th LUX Style Awards is available to watch on https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0GrbQTwcFUs0llkV0SJ6DA and on Geo Entertainment on 2nd January at 7:30pm.