Kylie Jenner slammed for launching $7 hand sanitiser

Reality TV star and make-up mogul Kylie Jenner came under fire after she launched a $7 hand sanitiser under her skincare line Kylie Skin.

Jenner announced on January 5 this new addition to Kylie Skin on Twitter, saying that the sanitiser was “80% alcohol, fast-drying, and formulated with glycerin to prevent dryness”.

my @kylieskin hand sanitizer is here!! https://t.co/DbSy7Ahhza 🤍 80% alcohol, fast drying, and formulated with glycerin to prevent dryness! ✨ pic.twitter.com/TVTNPdRh6F — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) January 5, 2021

The 60ml bottle comes in Kylie Skin’s signature baby pink packaging and is available for sale in the US, Teen Vogue reported. But the price of the product is what divided the internet, with some Twitter users accusing Jenner of cashing in on the pandemic and others coming to her defense.

One user commented that she was profiting off the pandemic through her cosmetic line.

Kylie really made kylie skin hand sanitizer…………. like ? Let’s profit off a pandemic — sophia (@sophiapearll) January 5, 2021

Another user said that Jenner’s sanitiser gave her a “valid” reason to not like her.

I knew had a reason to not like Kylie Jenner, this hand sanitizer gives me a valid reason not to now — Tangled the tomcat (@Tangledtomcat3) January 7, 2021

One remarked that Jenner should have made her sanitiser free for all if she really wanted to help people amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

kylie jenner said a billion dollars is not enough lmao let me keep capitalizing off of poor people in the middle of a pandemic

like if u actually wanna help make it free or rot https://t.co/lYXQ1QL80g — lee (@aleeyahmarie) December 31, 2020

However, some also came to Jenner’s defense and showed their support for her. A user said that people should not criticise Jenner as before making her own sanitiser, she had donated “tons of them” when the pandemic started.

Before she started selling the hand sanitizer she made it at the beginning of the pandemic and donated tons of it. Now people are giving her a hard time? People should get their facts straight first — Samantha deFrancesco (@SammyD71) January 6, 2021

A girl also commented the same and said her hospital received sanitisers from Jenner at the time they were being “hoarded”.

Kylie donated a bunch of hand sanitizer to my hospital when the pandemic started! They came in handy when everyone was hoarding, Thanks Kylie! pic.twitter.com/4oO0Xo90NB — Ash D (@xChocoBear) January 7, 2021

Jenner donated $1 million and 6,000 pound of sanitiser to COVID-19 relief in April, 2020, Allure reported.