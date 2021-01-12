Tuesday, January 12, 2021  | 27 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Kylie Jenner slammed for launching $7 hand sanitiser

People say she is making money off pandemic

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago
Posted: Jan 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago
Collage: SAMAA Digital

Reality TV star and make-up mogul Kylie Jenner came under fire after she launched a $7 hand sanitiser under her skincare line Kylie Skin.

Jenner announced on January 5 this new addition to Kylie Skin on Twitter, saying that the sanitiser was “80% alcohol, fast-drying, and formulated with glycerin to prevent dryness”.

The 60ml bottle comes in Kylie Skin’s signature baby pink packaging and is available for sale in the US, Teen Vogue reported. But the price of the product is what divided the internet, with some Twitter users accusing Jenner of cashing in on the pandemic and others coming to her defense.

One user commented that she was profiting off the pandemic through her cosmetic line.

Another user said that Jenner’s sanitiser gave her a “valid” reason to not like her.

One remarked that Jenner should have made her sanitiser free for all if she really wanted to help people amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, some also came to Jenner’s defense and showed their support for her. A user said that people should not criticise Jenner as before making her own sanitiser, she had donated “tons of them” when the pandemic started.

A girl also commented the same and said her hospital received sanitisers from Jenner at the time they were being “hoarded”.

Jenner donated $1 million and 6,000 pound of sanitiser to COVID-19 relief in April, 2020, Allure reported.

hand sanitiser Kylie Jenner
 
