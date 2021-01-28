Kristen Stewart will play Princess Diana in her upcoming film

Kristen Stewart’s make-up artists and costume designers have nailed her look as Princess Diana for her upcoming film Spencer!

A photo from the film was released on Wednesday, which shows Stewart in a bright red overcoat and a netted black hat, staring out the window with downcast eyes. Her attire is a close replica of the one Diana wore to a Sandringham church service on Christmas in 1993.

Stewart described the film as “a dive inside an emotional imagining of who Diana was at a pivotal turning point in her life”.

“It’s hard not to feel protective over her,” Stewart said on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “She was so young. Everyone’s perspective is different, and there’s no way to get everything right, what is fact in relation to personal experience.”

In an interview with Instyle, Stewart called Diana’s accent “intimidating”.

“The accent is intimidating as all hell because people know that voice, and it’s so, so distinct and particular,” she said. “I’m working on it now and already have my dialect coach.”

Spencer is written by Steven Knight, who is the creator of the British crime drama Peaky Blinders. The film’s title is based on Diana’s maiden name. It revolves around a weekend that she spends with the British Royal Family and decides to end her troubled marriage to Prince Charles.

Stewart was finalised for the role in June last year. Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins and Sean Harris are part of the film’s cast.

It will be directed by Pablo Larraín and released in fall 2021.