Kim Kardashian reportedly wants full custody of kids after divorce

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian will seek full custody of her four kids after divorce with rapper Kanye West, The Sun reported, citing sources. US media has been reporting that the two are close to getting divorced.



“Neither of them want to seem like the loser in this divorce and they both will fight hard for their kids,” a source told The Sun, adding that the custody battle will be “brutal” if West decides to go to court.



The couple share daughters North and Chicago, and sons Saint and Psalm. All four of them are staying in Los Angeles with Kardashian, while West is at his Wyoming ranch, where he spent his holidays alone instead of being with the family.



The insider also said that Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner, who is also her manager, are “terrified” because they know they will not be able to control the situation because of West’s bipolar disorder. “Jenner cannot fully control this situation like she typically can with public scandals and she knows that.”



“If she can prove that he has mental issues, she can make an argument that he shouldn’t have joint custody,” Kardashians’ family lawyer Adam Michael told The Sun, adding that the rapper’s mental health might affect their divorce.



The informant added that West knows a lot of things about the Kardashians which they would never want exposed. “They are nervous about what he will do with this information.”

