Wednesday, January 6, 2021  | 21 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
Entertainment

Kim Kardashian is reportedly divorcing Kanye West

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Jan 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West are parting ways after six years of marriage, PageSix reported, citing sources.

Kardashian has hired lawyer Laura Wasser and is in settlement talks with West, the report said.

“The two haven’t spent time as a married couple in months,” a source told E!. “They’ve seen each other for the sake of the kids but have been living separately. Kim knows the marriage is over. She’s known for a while.”

Kardashian has not made the separation public because she wants to make sure she is “taking the right decision for her children”.

“It’s not about the marriage anymore. She’ll always care for Kanye, but it’s over between them,” the source said. “Kim is only focused on what’s best for the kids. It’s a tough decision for her and she’s figuring it out.”

Kardashian and West married in 2014. Their first child North was born in 2013. They have three children. 


kim kardashian
 
