Keira Knightley won’t appear in nude scenes by male directors

British actor Keira Kinghtley has revealed the reason she will not be filming nude scenes for films that are directed by men.

“It’s part vanity and it’s also the male gaze,” Knightley told the Chanel Connects podcast. “I feel very uncomfortable now trying to portray the male gaze.”

She said if she is doing a film on body acceptance and motherhood, it will have to be directed by a female. “I don’t have an absolute ban [on filming nude scenes]. But I kind of do with men.”

Knightley said the directors can have someone else if they just need somebody to look hot in their films, because she is now “too vain” and a mother of two children. She will not stand naked before a group of men.

“I don’t want it to be those horrible sex scenes where you’re all greased up and everybody is grunting. I’m not interested in doing that.”

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor has a no-nudity clause added to her contract.

