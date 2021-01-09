Janhvi Kapoor might reprise Sridevi’s role in Mr India trilogy

Bollywood director Ali Abbas Zafar said producer and Janhvi Kapoor’s father Boney Kapoor would be really happy if she steps into her late mother Sridevi’s role for the upcoming Mr India trilogy, India’s ETimes reported.

When asked if the trilogy had a connection with the 1987 original starring Sridevi and Anil Kapoor, Zafar said it will be entirely different.

“It has nothing to do with Anil Kapoor’s Mr India, it’s a new sci-fi film with a big budget and high production value. We want to create characters like the Avengers. This Mr India will be of international standards.”

Zafar said the films will be made by Boney in collaboration with Zee Studios and the shooting will take place both in India and abroad. “A large part of it will be on the sets as it will be very heavy on special effects.”

Zafar announced the trilogy last year and said helming the project will be a “huge” responsibility. “It is a huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character that has been loved by Indians for so many years,” he tweeted. Sridevi played a journalist in the movie.

Jahnvi’s last release was Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020), based on the life of a helicopter pilot and Kargil War veteran.

She will be seen next in Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 and Roohi Afzana.