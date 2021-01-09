Saturday, January 9, 2021  | 24 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor might reprise Sridevi’s role in Mr India trilogy

Director says the films will not be remakes

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Janhvi Kapoor might reprise Sridevi’s role in Mr India trilogy

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Listen
Bollywood director Ali Abbas Zafar said producer and Janhvi Kapoor’s father Boney Kapoor would be really happy if she steps into her late mother Sridevi’s role for the upcoming Mr India trilogy, India’s ETimes reported. When asked if the trilogy had a connection with the 1987 original starring Sridevi and Anil Kapoor, Zafar said it will be entirely different. “It has nothing to do with Anil Kapoor’s Mr India, it’s a new sci-fi film with a big budget and high production value. We want to create characters like the Avengers. This Mr India will be of international standards.” Zafar said the films will be made by Boney in collaboration with Zee Studios and the shooting will take place both in India and abroad. “A large part of it will be on the sets as it will be very heavy on special effects.” Zafar announced the trilogy last year and said helming the project will be a “huge” responsibility. “It is a huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character that has been loved by Indians for so many years,” he tweeted. Sridevi played a journalist in the movie. Excited to partner with @ZeeStudios_ for an epic trilogy #MrIndia! It is a huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character loved by everyone. Currently, working on the script, no actor has been locked till now. Once we lock the first draft of the script, casting begins! — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) February 17, 2020 Jahnvi’s last release was Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020), based on the life of a helicopter pilot and Kargil War veteran.  She will be seen next in Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 and Roohi Afzana.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Jahnvi Kapoor mr india

Bollywood director Ali Abbas Zafar said producer and Janhvi Kapoor’s father Boney Kapoor would be really happy if she steps into her late mother Sridevi’s role for the upcoming Mr India trilogy, India’s ETimes reported.

When asked if the trilogy had a connection with the 1987 original starring Sridevi and Anil Kapoor, Zafar said it will be entirely different.

“It has nothing to do with Anil Kapoor’s Mr India, it’s a new sci-fi film with a big budget and high production value. We want to create characters like the Avengers. This Mr India will be of international standards.”

Zafar said the films will be made by Boney in collaboration with Zee Studios and the shooting will take place both in India and abroad. “A large part of it will be on the sets as it will be very heavy on special effects.”

Zafar announced the trilogy last year and said helming the project will be a “huge” responsibility. “It is a huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character that has been loved by Indians for so many years,” he tweeted. Sridevi played a journalist in the movie.

Jahnvi’s last release was Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020), based on the life of a helicopter pilot and Kargil War veteran. 

She will be seen next in Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 and Roohi Afzana.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Teaser released for Sanjay Dutt-starrer K.G.F Chapter 2
Teaser released for Sanjay Dutt-starrer K.G.F Chapter 2
Janhvi Kapoor just bought an apartment worth INR 390m
Janhvi Kapoor just bought an apartment worth INR 390m
Ayesha Omar shuts down troll for criticising her outfit
Ayesha Omar shuts down troll for criticising her outfit
KP approves Rs23.5m to buy Peshawar homes of Bollywood greats
KP approves Rs23.5m to buy Peshawar homes of Bollywood greats
James Bond star Tanya Roberts passes away
James Bond star Tanya Roberts passes away
Kim Kardashian is reportedly divorcing Kanye West
Kim Kardashian is reportedly divorcing Kanye West
Brothers from Karachi make amazing lamps, robots from pipes
Brothers from Karachi make amazing lamps, robots from pipes
Anushka Sharma calls out photographer invading her privacy
Anushka Sharma calls out photographer invading her privacy
Kim Kardashian reportedly wants full custody of kids after divorce
Kim Kardashian reportedly wants full custody of kids after divorce
Sanjay Leela will make a film on Lahore’s Heera Mandi
Sanjay Leela will make a film on Lahore’s Heera Mandi
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.