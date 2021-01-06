Janhvi Kapoor just bought an apartment worth 390 million

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has bought a new house worth INR 390 million in Mumbai. She paid a 7.8 million registration fee, India’s Square Feet India reported.

Janhvi, who is the daughter of late actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, finalised the deal for the triplex in December last year.

Her apartment is spread across three floors (14th, 15th and 16th) of Araya Building, which is home to other celebrities as well. The Gunjan Saxena actress has been allotted six car parkings.

She currently lives with her father and younger sister Khushi in Mumbai’s Lokhandwala.

Janhvi made her debut with Dharma Productions’ Dhadak in 2018. She then appeared in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020), based on the life of a helicopter pilot and Kargil War veteran.

She will be seen next in Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 and Roohi Afzana.