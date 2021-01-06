Wednesday, January 6, 2021  | 21 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor just bought an apartment worth 390 million

She's going to be neighbours with famous celebs

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
Janhvi Kapoor just bought an apartment worth 390 million

Photo: Instagram

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has bought a new house worth INR 390 million in Mumbai. She paid a 7.8 million registration fee, India’s Square Feet India reported.

Janhvi, who is the daughter of late actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, finalised the deal for the triplex in December last year. 

Her apartment is spread across three floors (14th, 15th and 16th) of Araya Building, which is home to other celebrities as well. The Gunjan Saxena actress has been allotted six car parkings.

She currently lives with her father and younger sister Khushi in Mumbai’s Lokhandwala. 

Janhvi made her debut with Dharma Productions’ Dhadak in 2018. She then appeared in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020), based on the life of a helicopter pilot and Kargil War veteran. 

She will be seen next in Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 and Roohi Afzana.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Bollywood Janhvi Kapoor
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Janhvi Kapoor, bollywood
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Turn your old leather jacket to brand new
Turn your old leather jacket to brand new
This shaadi season's hot new trend: acrylic wedding cards
This shaadi season’s hot new trend: acrylic wedding cards
KP approves Rs23.5m to buy Peshawar homes of Bollywood greats
KP approves Rs23.5m to buy Peshawar homes of Bollywood greats
Video: Sleepy Marshmallows makes children stars of their own stories
Video: Sleepy Marshmallows makes children stars of their own stories
Mira Sethi’s book makes it to Vogue 2021 list
Mira Sethi’s book makes it to Vogue 2021 list
Video: Upgrade your men's kurta game this wedding season
Video: Upgrade your men’s kurta game this wedding season
This artist explores human-animal relations through her miniature paintings
This artist explores human-animal relations through her miniature paintings
Dating apps don't destroy love, Swiss study shows
Dating apps don’t destroy love, Swiss study shows
Janhvi Kapoor just bought an apartment worth 390 million
Janhvi Kapoor just bought an apartment worth 390 million
LSA performances to look forward to
LSA performances to look forward to
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.