James Bond star Tanya Roberts passes away

American actor Tanya Roberts passed away Monday night after complications from a urinary tract infection, US media reported.

Roberts, 65, was best known for playing detective Julie on Charlie’s Angels in the 1980s, and a Bond girl in A View to a Kill.



Media quoted her publicist Mike Pingel as saying that Roberts was put on a ventilator after she collapsed while walking her dogs near her Hollywood Hills home. Pingel did not give the cause of her death, saying she had not been “noticeably ill” before collapsing. Her illness was revealed a day later.



Rumours about her death started circulating after she was hospitalised in late December. Pingel confirmed Monday that she had not died over the weekend.



Roberts rose to fame after she was cast in the fifth and last season of ABC’s drama series Charlie’s Angels in 1976. It was an instant hit.



She also played Laura Prepon on the sitcom That ‘70s Show (1998) for three seasons.

