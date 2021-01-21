Islamabad restaurant owners mock manager’s broken English

A video of two restaurant owners in Islamabad making fun of their manager’s broken English has been doing the rounds on social media.

The video opens with a woman named Uzma and her friend Dia, who decide to introduce the audience to their restaurant Cannoli’s staff because they are “bored”.

“Awais,” calls Uzma, and the camera pans to a suit-clad man who nervously says “Hi”.

“He’s our manager,” she says. “Dia, would you like to ask him a few questions?”

“How long have you been working for us?” Dia asks.

“For the last nine years,” Awais answers.

Dia adds that Awais was one of their first hires when they opened their cafe. When asked how many classes he took for English, Awais says he took three classes and each class spanned six months.

Just got sent this. Sick to my stomach. No words for our eNgLisH fLueNt elites. Never seen more tone deaf women with this confidence.

As soon as the video went viral on Twitter, many users came forward to show their support for Awais and condemned his employers’ insensitive act.

Colonial hangover is a truly disgusting feature of South Asian elites & don't let anyone try to deny it

A user shared the restaurant’s menu marked with mistakes like “Siracha (Sriracha)”, “caramalised (caramelised)” among others, and remarked if Owais had written the menu, too.

Photo: hummusbillamhe/Twitter

Another said that the existence of people like Uzma and Dia is a “tragedy” for the society.

I know Ivy League/Oxbridge grads who are totally courteous and respectful with everyone. It's a tragedy that these kind of people exist in our societies. Having money and power steers the direction in which a person behaves.

Shahbaz Taseer, who requested his followers to help him find Awais’ number, said he spoke to him and offered him a post at his company.

Just spoke to Awais. He's in high spirits and was very professional. We have made him an offer let's see ❤️

There has been no comment from the restaurant owners so far.