Thursday, January 21, 2021  | 6 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Is Hareem Shah’s web series based on her life?

Teaser out for UrduFlix's Raaz

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
Is Hareem Shah’s web series based on her life?

Photo: Hareem Shah/Facebook

A teaser of Hareem Shah’s highly anticipated web series Raaz has been released.

Raaz is written by Mansoor Saeed, produced by Farhan Gohar and directed by Asad Ali Zaidi. The series will air on UrduFlix, an OTT platform expected to launch at the end of January.

The teaser hints that the web series would be about her life. It shows her rise to popularity.

Shah rose to fame after she amassed over five million followers on TikTok. Last year, she was among the key voices objecting to the short-lived ban on Tik Tok by the Pakistani government.

She stirred controversy after being linked to various politicians, including Sheikh Rasheed and Farooq Sattar.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Hareem Shah UrduFlix
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
hareem shah
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Here’s the scandal that disturbed Humayun Saeed most
Here’s the scandal that disturbed Humayun Saeed most
Sajal Ali is reportedly shooting for Jemima Khan’s film
Sajal Ali is reportedly shooting for Jemima Khan’s film
Chacha Pakistani is our new prime minister — on TikTok
Chacha Pakistani is our new prime minister — on TikTok
Sajal Ali is part of Jemima Khan’s upcoming romantic comedy
Sajal Ali is part of Jemima Khan’s upcoming romantic comedy
Humaima Malick will never have McDonald’s again
Humaima Malick will never have McDonald’s again
This man from Hyderabad sings in Lata Mangeshkar's voice
This man from Hyderabad sings in Lata Mangeshkar’s voice
Teaser out for Parineeti Chopra’s The Girl On The Train
Teaser out for Parineeti Chopra’s The Girl On The Train
‘Dil Na Umeed To Nahin’ will address child abuse, trafficking
‘Dil Na Umeed To Nahin’ will address child abuse, trafficking
Riz Ahmed reveals how he met his wife
Riz Ahmed reveals how he met his wife
BJP files FIR against Saif Ali Khan-starrer Tandav
BJP files FIR against Saif Ali Khan-starrer Tandav
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.