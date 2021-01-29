Friday, January 29, 2021  | 14 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Is Ayeza Khan the most popular Pakistani actor on Instagram?

Aiman Khan is second on the list

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Instagram/Ayeza Khan

Ayeza Khan has beaten fellow actors Aiman Khan and Mahira Khan to become the most followed Pakistani actor on Instagram.

Ayeza tops the list with eight million followers, while Aiman comes second with 7.9 million.

Photo: Insagram/Ayeza Khan
Photo: Instagram/Aiman Khan

Mahira Khan is the third most followed celebrity with seven million followers.

Photo: Instagram/Mahira Khan

“My fan following increased when I was doing nothing,” Ayeza said in an interview with Ahsan Khan. “After I got married, my followers increased from three to seven million.”

She said aspiring young actors nowadays worry about their following on social media and want overnight success. “My struggle started right after school. You have to work very hard.”

