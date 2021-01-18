Humayun Saeed congratulates Sajal Ali on her international film

Actor Humayun Saeed took to Twitter Sunday to congratulate Sajal Ali on bagging a role in What’s Love Got To Do With It. It is an upcoming international film produced by Jemima Khan.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho actor said Ali starring in an international project is a proud moment for Pakistan.

What a proud moment for Pakistan; many congratulations to you Sajal. Your tremendous hard work and passion has brought you here and will take you further insha Allah. May you continue to shine @Iamsajalali https://t.co/xUUJEzZUEt — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) January 16, 2021

Last week, BBC journalist Haroon Rashid tweeted that Ali was shooting for Khan’s film in London, but there had been no comment from her so far.

It’s rumoured that Sajal Ali is currently in London shooting for Jemima Goldsmith’s production, What’s Love Got To Do With It, directed by Shekhar Kapur. The film also stars Emma Thompson, Lily James and Shazad Latif. Sajal’s rep has been contacted for confirmation. Huge if true! — Haroon Rashid (@iHaroonRashid) January 13, 2021

Her agent Hamid Hussain later confirmed that she was indeed part of What’s Love Got To Do With It.

CONFIRMED: Sajal Ali has joined the cast of What’s Love Got To Do With It, directed by @shekharkapur and produced & written by @Jemima_Khan. The rom-com stars Emma Thompson, Lily James & Shazad Latif and is currently being shot in London. Confirmed by Sajal’s agent Hamid Hussain. — Haroon Rashid (@iHaroonRashid) January 15, 2021

The film is a romantic comedy and stars British stars Emma Thompson, Lily James, Shahzad Latif and Bollywood veteran Shabana Azmi. Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who has films like Mr. India (1987) and The Bandit Queen (1994) to his credit, is directing it.