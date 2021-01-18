Monday, January 18, 2021  | 3 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Humayun Saeed congratulates Sajal Ali on her international film

She'll star in What's Love Got To Do With It

Posted: Jan 18, 2021
Photo: File

Actor Humayun Saeed took to Twitter Sunday to congratulate Sajal Ali on bagging a role in What’s Love Got To Do With It. It is an upcoming international film produced by Jemima Khan.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho actor said Ali starring in an international project is a proud moment for Pakistan.

Last week, BBC journalist Haroon Rashid tweeted that Ali was shooting for Khan’s film in London, but there had been no comment from her so far.

Her agent Hamid Hussain later confirmed that she was indeed part of What’s Love Got To Do With It.

The film is a romantic comedy and stars British stars Emma Thompson, Lily James, Shahzad Latif and Bollywood veteran Shabana Azmi. Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who has films like Mr. India (1987) and The Bandit Queen (1994) to his credit, is directing it.

