Humaima Malick will never have McDonald’s again

Humaima Malick told her fans that she will never have McDonald’s again.

The actress took to Instagram Monday and accused McDonald’s of serving “old and bad” food.

“It’s been two days and my stomach is cursing me,” said Malick. “You guys give old bad food to people. This is the third time this happened to me and my nieces.”

Photo: Humaima Malick/Instagram

She said she is still vomiting and has stomach cramps. “I’m not eating your chicken anymore, Uncle McDonald’s.”

Humaima has acted in many hit projects, and will be next seen in Bilal Lashari’s The Legend of Maula Jatt starring alongside Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Mahira Khan, Gohar Rasheed and many others. The film was scheduled to be released on Eid ul Fitr 2020, but was postponed due to the pandemic.