Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone to star in spy thriller Fighter

Bollywood superstars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are all set to share screen as leads for the first time in the upcoming spy thriller Fighter.

Roshan announced the film on his 47th birthday, which was on Sunday. He shared the teaser on Twitter and wrote: “All buckled up for this Sid[dharth] Anand joyride.”

Presenting a glimpse of the MARFLIX vision as #Fighter! Looking forward to my first flight alongside the exceptional @deepikapadukone. All buckled up for this #SiddharthAnand joyride. pic.twitter.com/gaqv53xbO9 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 10, 2021

Padukone also shared the teaser on Twitter and called Fighter her “dream film”.

Roshan said it is an “honour” for him to be working in Fighter as it “deepens his association” with its producer Anand, who is also his friend, The Indian Express reported.

“It is an honour for me as an actor to introduce and be a part of Mamta and Sid[dharth] Anand’s first production Fighter for Marflix! This one is special as it deepens my association with a director and a friend whose journey I have witnessed from being an assistant director on my sets to directing me in Bang Bang and War.”

He expressed his excitement and thanked Anand for “believing” in him.

“And now as he turns producer for Fighter, I can’t seem to contain my excitement,” he said. “This one is pure adrenaline for the heart and mind. So here goes! Boom! Thank you Sid[dharth] for believing in me and making me your co-passenger yet again. Here’s to your journey towards the sky!”

Roshan was last seen in the 2019 blockbuster War and Padukone in Chhapaak (2020).

Fighter is expected to release on September 30, 2022.

