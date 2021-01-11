Monday, January 11, 2021  | 26 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone to star in spy thriller Fighter

Roshan announced the film on his 47th birthday

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone to star in spy thriller Fighter

Collage: SAMAA Digital

Bollywood superstars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are all set to share screen as leads for the first time in the upcoming spy thriller Fighter.

Roshan announced the film on his 47th birthday, which was on Sunday. He shared the teaser on Twitter and wrote: “All buckled up for this Sid[dharth] Anand joyride.”

Padukone also shared the teaser on Twitter and called Fighter her “dream film”. 

Roshan said it is an “honour” for him to be working in Fighter as it “deepens his association” with its producer Anand, who is also his friend, The Indian Express reported. 

“It is an honour for me as an actor to introduce and be a part of Mamta and Sid[dharth] Anand’s first production Fighter for Marflix! This one is special as it deepens my association with a director and a friend whose journey I have witnessed from being an assistant director on my sets to directing me in Bang Bang and War.”

He expressed his excitement and thanked Anand for “believing” in him.

“And now as he turns producer for Fighter, I can’t seem to contain my excitement,” he said. “This one is pure adrenaline for the heart and mind. So here goes! Boom! Thank you Sid[dharth]  for believing in me and making me your co-passenger yet again. Here’s to your journey towards the sky!”

Roshan was last seen in the 2019 blockbuster War and Padukone in Chhapaak (2020). 

Fighter is expected to release on September 30, 2022.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Deepika Padukone HRITHIK ROSHAN
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Teaser released for Sanjay Dutt-starrer K.G.F Chapter 2
Teaser released for Sanjay Dutt-starrer K.G.F Chapter 2
Janhvi Kapoor just bought an apartment worth INR 390m
Janhvi Kapoor just bought an apartment worth INR 390m
Kim Kardashian reportedly wants full custody of kids after divorce
Kim Kardashian reportedly wants full custody of kids after divorce
Ayesha Omar shuts down troll for criticising her outfit
Ayesha Omar shuts down troll for criticising her outfit
James Bond star Tanya Roberts passes away
James Bond star Tanya Roberts passes away
Anushka Sharma calls out photographer invading her privacy
Anushka Sharma calls out photographer invading her privacy
Kim Kardashian is reportedly divorcing Kanye West
Kim Kardashian is reportedly divorcing Kanye West
Sanjay Leela will make a film on Lahore’s Heera Mandi
Sanjay Leela will make a film on Lahore’s Heera Mandi
Brothers from Karachi make amazing lamps, robots from pipes
Brothers from Karachi make amazing lamps, robots from pipes
Janhvi Kapoor might reprise Sridevi’s role in Mr India trilogy
Janhvi Kapoor might reprise Sridevi’s role in Mr India trilogy
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.