Here’s what the guests were served at Bakhtawar Zardari’s wedding

Pakistan People’s Party leader Sharmila Faruqi has shared the menu from Bakhtawar Bhutto’s wedding on Instagram.

Bakhtawar tied the knot on Friday at Bilawal House. It was a private ceremony attended by members from both families and close friends.

The guests at the wedding were served a full-course dinner, which included bhindi fry, mutton chops, garlic rice, teetar roast etc.

Photo: Instagram/Sharmila Faruqi

BBQ

Dhaga kabab, mutton chops, chicken boti, reshmi kabab.

Main Course

Whole lamb roast, palak gosht, mutton pulao, chicken korma, beef steak, beef chilli dry, bhindi fry, garlic rice, teetar roast.

Desserts

Ice cream, halwa.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari shared pictures from the ceremony and wished her the best for the new chapter in her life.

Happiest moment in many years to see my sister @BakhtawarBZ getting married. Felt like our mother was watching over us in this moment of joy. Wishing them both all the best of for their new life together . Masha’Allah! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MAn9wHvp2T — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) January 29, 2021

He said he “felt like his mother [the late Benazir Bhutto] was watching over them in this moment of joy”.

Bakhtawar’s husband is the son of Mohammad Younas Chaudhry and Begum Suriya Chaudhary. The family hails from Lahore and lives in Dubai. They own a range of businesses.

Bakhtawar, who holds a Masters in English from the University of Edinburgh, is an education enthusiast and actively works for Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology.