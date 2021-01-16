Saturday, January 16, 2021  | 1 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Here’s what Mehwish Hayat learnt from ‘Courage The Cowardly Dog’

It’s one of her all-time favourite cartoons

Posted: Jan 16, 2021
Posted: Jan 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
Actor Mehwish Hayat revealed on Friday that Courage The Cowardly Dog is one of her all-time favourite cartoons and taught her an important lesson.

The Chhalawa actress shared a meme on the cartoon in her Instagram story that read: “If you liked this show in your childhood, then I’m worried about your mental health.”

Photo: Mehwish Hayat/Instagram

“If anything, Courage The Cowardly Dog taught me that no matter how scary things may get, never be afraid to face them and everything will turn out fine in the end,” Hayat wrote.

Courage The Cowardly Dog is an American animated horror comedy series created by John R. Dilworth. It premiered on Cartoon Network in November 1999.

Hayat has been vocal about stereotypes and keeps sharing her personal experiences and lessons with her fans. Recently on her 33rd birthday, the actress said that women should live their lives on their own terms.

“Let’s not let the society dictate the way we want to lead our life,” she said. “It is possible for a girl in her early 30s to be totally happy without being married and with children. It’ll happen when it will and not to some prescribed timetable.”

