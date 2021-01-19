Tuesday, January 19, 2021  | 4 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Entertainment

Here’s the scandal that disturbed Humayun Saeed most

He spilled the beans on Ahsan's Khan show

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 19, 2021
PHOTO: File

Humayun Saeed has revealed on Time Out With Ahsan Khan the scandal that disturbed him the most.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho actor shared the couch with Fahad Mustafa on Ahsan Khan’s show last week. “There was this scandal that I had married Meera. It was very disturbing,” he responded to Khan.

“Yeh to mere liye bhi disturbing hai [That’s disturbing for me, too],” remarked Mustafa.

When Mustafa was asked to name the worst director, he turned the tables on Khan and said: “Who directed your [drama] Heer Ranjha? Just asking.”

