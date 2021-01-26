Hadiqa Kiani’s Qawwali racks up a million views after release

Hadiqa Kiani has forayed into the Qawwali genre with her debut Jaanay Iss Dil.

Jaanay Iss Dil was released on Monday by SufiScore on YouTube, and amassed over a million views within just hours. It has been composed by Ustad Dildar Hussain, who was the tabla player for the legendary Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

The Boohey Barian singer said that this month [January] has been nothing short of a dream for her, referring to both her acting and Qawwali debut.

“My first Qawaali titled Jaanay Iss Dil was released a few hours ago,” said Kiani. “I could not be grateful to you all for the love and support you have given.”

The Qawwali features Zohaib Hassan on sarangi and Kiani’s brother Irfan on harmonium.

Kiani had shared a teaser from her Qawwali on January 23.

Kiani made her acting debut this month with Raqeeb Se, which stars veteran actors Nauman Ejaz, Sania Saeed and rising stars such as Iqra Aziz and Faryal Mehmood. The original soundtrack is composed by Kiani herself and written by her mother Khawar Kiani.