Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik reveal their baby girl’s name

She was born in September

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: AFP

Model Gigi Hadid and her boyfriend Zayn Malik have revealed the name of their baby girl after two months.

Hadid chose to share her daughter’s name with the world by updating her Instagram bio to “Khai’s mom”.

Screenshot: Instagram/Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik had announced the birth of their baby in September last year.

Shortly after, Hadid posted a monochrome photo of her newborn’s tiny hand and said she had “changed their world”.

In an Instagram live in July, Hadid revealed why she had chosen to keep her pregnancy private.

“Obviously, a lot of people have lost lives due to coronavirus that was in the beginning of quarantine and still happening,” she said. “And then we moved into the reemergence of the BLM [Black Lives Matter] movement, and I thought that our presence on social media should be used for that.”

Gigi and Malik have been together since 2015.

