Friday, January 29, 2021
Everything you need to know about Bakhtawar's wedding

She is tying the knot with Mahmood Chaudhry today

Posted: Jan 29, 2021
Posted: Jan 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Everything you need to know about Bakhtawar’s wedding

Photo: Instagram/Bakhtawar Bhutto

Bakhtawar Bhutto’s nikah with fiancé Mahmood Chaudhry will be held today [Friday] at Bilawal House. Several politicians, businesspersons and military officials have been invited. Bakhtawar, who is the daughter of former president Asif Ali Zardari and the late Benazir Bhutto, got engaged to Chaudhry on November 27 at Bilawal House. At her engagement, she wore a tea pink dress paired with an embellished hand-worked shawl with Mughal art. Photo: Instagram/Bakhtawar Bhutto Chaudhry, on the other hand, sported an all-white look. Photo: Instagram/Bakhtawar Bhutto Bakhtawar later expressed her gratitude for the love and prayers she received. Very sentimental & emotional day. So grateful for everyone’s love & prayers. Especially our PPP family whom I know are eager to participate. InshAllah this is only the beginning - will be able to celebrate in a post Covid world. Please keep SMBB and our family in your prayers💗🤗 — Bakhtawar B-Zardari (@BakhtawarBZ) November 27, 2020 She asked people to keep her mother, the late Benazir Bhutto and all her family members, in their prayers. Story behind Baktawar's engagement ring Bakhtawar shared the heartwarming detail about the engagement ring she gave to her fiancé. “It's A Ring Story," she wrote. "My mother had her father’s wedding ring copied and made for my father when they got married – I had the same ring duplicated and made for Mahmood Chaudhry." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari (@bakhtawarbz) She has been gifted a brand new house by her father, which has been constructed within the Bilawal House in Karachi’s Clifton. Her mehndi took place on January 27 at Bilawal House. According to her mehndi artist Kulsoom, Bakhtawar showed her a design and asked her to incorporate Ajrak into it. Photo: Instagram/Bakhtawar Bhutto Bakhtawar’s fiancé is the son of Mohammad Younas Chaudhry and Begum Suriya Chaudhary. The family hails from Lahore and lives in Dubai. They manage a range of businesses. Bakhtawar, who holds a Masters in English from the University of Edinburgh, is an education enthusiast and actively works for Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology.
