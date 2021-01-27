Wednesday, January 27, 2021  | 12 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Dubai restaurants offer discounts for vaccinated diners

10% off for first dose, 20% for the second

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Dubai restaurants offer discounts for vaccinated diners

Photo: AFP

Dubai restaurants have begun offering discounts to customers who have been inoculated against coronavirus, amid a vaccination drive as the emirate seeks to fight the pandemic without closing its doors.

The United Arab Emirates says it has already vaccinated some 2.5 million of its population of about 10 million, the second highest rate globally after Israel.

“Spread love, not Rona,” say social media fliers for three restaurants run by Gates Hospitality, offering a 10 percent discount to residents who have taken the first dose of a vaccine and 20 percent for those who have taken two.  

Diners must show proof of inoculation, such as a medical certificate, to get the discount. 

While some people welcomed the move, it raised eyebrows on social media.

“There’s two ways to look at it, either it’s another marketing stunt, or a genuine motivation to get more people vaccinated,” said one tweet. 

The UAE, made up of seven emirates including Dubai, began mass inoculations in December after approving vaccines made by Chinese firm Sinopharm and US drugmaker Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech.  

Dubai’s health authority said this week it would have to scale back on vaccinations after Pfizer announced shipment delays due to works at its key plant in Belgium. The Sinopharm vaccine is still freely available.  

Despite a sharp spike in cases since the New Year, Dubai is still open for tourism and restaurants and services are operating, although with rules on masking and distancing.

Over the weekend the guidelines were tightened, with the number of people allowed at social gatherings slashed from 200 to 10, and restaurants and cafes ordered to increase spacing between tables from two metres to three. 

The glitzy emirate has also suspended non-essential surgery in hospitals after a surge in Covid-19 infections. 

While other tourist destinations are applying tight restrictions to control the pandemic, Dubai reopened to visitors in July. 

On Sunday, the UAE announced 3,579 COVID-19 cases, a new high for the 13th consecutive day. It has so far recorded over 277,000 infections, including 792 deaths.

FaceBook WhatsApp
covid vaccine dubai
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
ghissi pitti muhabbat cast, ghisi piti mohabbat, ramsha khan tv shows, ramsha khan drama list, ramsha khan tv shows, ramsha khan wedding pics, ghisi piti mohabbat cast name, ramsha khan interview
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Islamabad restaurant owners mock manager’s English
Islamabad restaurant owners mock manager’s English
Asif Zardari has a special wedding gift for daughter Bakhtawar
Asif Zardari has a special wedding gift for daughter Bakhtawar
This man from Hyderabad sings in Lata Mangeshkar's voice
This man from Hyderabad sings in Lata Mangeshkar’s voice
Did Yasir Nawaz encounter a ghost while shooting?
Did Yasir Nawaz encounter a ghost while shooting?
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari is getting married on Jan 29
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari is getting married on Jan 29
Shaniera tells Cannoli manager she had a similar experience
Shaniera tells Cannoli manager she had a similar experience
Sana Fakhar responds to criticism over intimate photo with husband
Sana Fakhar responds to criticism over intimate photo with husband
WATCH: An ex-policeman is playing Chaudhry Aslam in a film
WATCH: An ex-policeman is playing Chaudhry Aslam in a film
Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik reveal their baby girl’s name
Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik reveal their baby girl’s name
Is Hareem Shah’s web series based on her life?
Is Hareem Shah’s web series based on her life?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.