‘Dil Na Umeed To Nahin’ will address child abuse, trafficking

It stars Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 30 mins ago
‘Dil Na Umeed To Nahin’ will address child abuse, trafficking

Photo: Instagram/Yumna Zaidi

Dil Na Umeed To Nahin, a drama starring Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi, is all set to hit the screens this month.

Ali and Zaidi will be sharing screen for the first time. Directed by Kashif Nisar of Ranjha Ranjha Kardi, it will explore social issues such as human trafficking and child abuse.

“As an actor, I believe in being part of stories that would make a difference,” said Ali. “Dil Na Umeed To Nahin is exactly that kind of a story.” He added that it is everyone’s responsibility to side with the truth and highlight such issues.

Zaidi had posted a photo of her with Ali in November last year to announce they had started shooting for the drama.

Actors Noman Ejaz, Yasra Rizvi, Samiya Mumtaz, Omair Rana, Nadia Afgan, Navid Shahzad and Noor ul Hassan are also part of it. It is written by Amna Mufti. 

Dil Na Umeed To Nahin will premiere on January 18.

