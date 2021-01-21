Thursday, January 21, 2021  | 6 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Did Yasir Nawaz encounter a ghost while shooting?

He was shooting for Dil, Diya, Dehleez

Posted: Jan 21, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
Did Yasir Nawaz encounter a ghost while shooting?

Photo: Yasir Nawaz/Instagram

Director Yasir Nawaz has revealed he and his team encountered a ghost while shooting for one of his dramas.

“I was doing Dil, Diya, Dehleez,” Nawaz said on Nida Yasir’s Good Morning Pakistan Wednesday. “I needed to show ruins.”

He said someone suggested an old building near Teen Talwar. After finalising the location, it was decided that they would shoot there after 9pm and continue till five in the morning because there’d be less traffic and crowd. 

“The watchman there was very mysterious,” Nawaz said. “He had difficulty hearing and lived in a room that was not a part of the main building.” He said they were preparing to shoot inside a room with actors Faisal Shah and Beenish Chohan when something mysterious happened.

“I looked up and saw a white shadow looking back down at me,” he said. “I couldn’t see its face.” The shadow then slowly disappeared into the darkness.

“We had to shoot there for three nights,” he said. “I told my assistant director about it, and he had seen it, too. He suggested we turn the light on it, but I refused.”

Yasir Nawaz
 
