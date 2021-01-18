Chacha Pakistani is our new prime minister — on TikTok

Pakistani TikToker Chacha Pakistani has become the latest self-appointed prime minister of TikTok.

The person administering the oath to Chacha was none other than Kashif Zameer, the famous TikToker and businessman who hosted Engin Altin. Altin plays the lead in the popular Turkish series Diriliş: Ertuğrul.

In a video, Chacha can be seen swearing that he will ‘defend those uploading inappropriate videos to TikTok”, with Zameer’s photo with Altin and the national anthem playing in the background.

With over 1.4 million followers on TikTok, Chacha’s video has amassed two million views.

Last week, Zameer posted a photo of himself with actor Shaan Shahid, claiming he asked him if foreign stars should be appointed ambassadors for Pakistani brands instead of local actors.

“What should have been my answer?” remarked Zameer.

The Yalghaar actor quickly denied the claim and said: “Brother, that’s not correct. I didn’t ask you any such question. You requested to take a picture with me and I agreed because of Shafqat Cheema.”

Photo: Kashif Zameer/TikTok

Zameer is known for wearing heavy gold chains and showing off his pet lions in TikTok videos. He has 1.7 million followers.

