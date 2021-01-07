Thursday, January 7, 2021  | 22 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Cannes film festival may be put off till summer

The festival attracts some 45,000 people every year

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago
Cannes film festival may be put off till summer

Photo: File - AFP

The Cannes Film Festival, the world’s biggest, may be pushed back to the summer this year from its usual May date because of the Covid crisis, organisers said Wednesday. 

The festival, scheduled for May 11 to 22, “will certainly take place in 2021”, a spokeswoman told AFP, but could be postponed to a time between the end of June and the end of July.

The festival was cancelled last year, while rival European events in Berlin and Venice went ahead under strict health restrictions.

Organisers still need some time “to evaluate the situation at the start of the year” before making a decision, the Cannes spokeswoman said.

The Berlin Film Festival, which usually kicks off in February, said last month it would run this year’s edition in two stages, an online offering for industry professionals in March and a public event in June.

In 2019, Cannes’ coveted Palme d’Or was awarded to South Korean film “Parasite” by Bong Joon-ho, which went on to win the first Best Picture Oscar for a non-English film at the Hollywood Academy Awards.

The Cannes festival attracts some 45,000 people with official accreditations every year, of whom around 4,500 are journalists.

Its Film Market, held alongside the main competition, is the industry’s biggest marketplace for producers, distributors, buyers and programmers.

FaceBook WhatsApp
cannes
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Turn your old leather jacket to brand new
Turn your old leather jacket to brand new
This shaadi season's hot new trend: acrylic wedding cards
This shaadi season’s hot new trend: acrylic wedding cards
Janhvi Kapoor just bought an apartment worth INR 390m
Janhvi Kapoor just bought an apartment worth INR 390m
KP approves Rs23.5m to buy Peshawar homes of Bollywood greats
KP approves Rs23.5m to buy Peshawar homes of Bollywood greats
Ayesha Omar shuts down troll for criticising her outfit
Ayesha Omar shuts down troll for criticising her outfit
James Bond star Tanya Roberts passes away
James Bond star Tanya Roberts passes away
Mira Sethi’s book makes it to Vogue 2021 list
Mira Sethi’s book makes it to Vogue 2021 list
Video: Sleepy Marshmallows makes children stars of their own stories
Video: Sleepy Marshmallows makes children stars of their own stories
Kim Kardashian is reportedly divorcing Kanye West
Kim Kardashian is reportedly divorcing Kanye West
Video: Upgrade your men's kurta game this wedding season
Video: Upgrade your men’s kurta game this wedding season
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.