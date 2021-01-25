Bollywood showers love on newlyweds Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan tied the knot on Saturday with his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal in a private ceremony.

Dhawan posted two photos from the wedding on Instagram and wrote: “Life long love just became official.”

The photos instantly went viral and several Bollywood stars showered their love on the couple.

Screenshot: Instagram/Varun Dhawan

Director Karan Johar, who launched Dhawan’s career with Student Of The Year in 2012, shared the couple’s photo on Instagram and said that he was filled with “multitude of emotions and memories”.

Kabir Singh actor Shahid Kapoor congratulated Dhawan and welcomed him to “the dark side”.

Photo: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

According to The Indian Express, directors Shashank Khaitan and fashion designer Manish Malhotra were also among the 50 guests.

Dhawan was last seen in his father David’s comedy Coolie No.1, which released on Amazon Prime in December last year. He has finished shooting for Jug Jug Jeeyo, co-starring Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.