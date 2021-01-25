Monday, January 25, 2021  | 10 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Bollywood showers love on newlyweds Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal

Couple's wedding photos go viral

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
Bollywood showers love on newlyweds Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal

Photo: Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Listen
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan tied the knot on Saturday with his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal in a private ceremony.  Dhawan posted two photos from the wedding on Instagram and wrote: “Life long love just became official.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn) The photos instantly went viral and several Bollywood stars showered their love on the couple. Screenshot: Instagram/Varun Dhawan Director Karan Johar, who launched Dhawan’s career with Student Of The Year in 2012, shared the couple’s photo on Instagram and said that he was filled with “multitude of emotions and memories”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) Kabir Singh actor Shahid Kapoor congratulated Dhawan and welcomed him to “the dark side”. Photo: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram According to The Indian Express, directors Shashank Khaitan and fashion designer Manish Malhotra were also among the 50 guests.  Dhawan was last seen in his father David’s comedy Coolie No.1, which released on Amazon Prime in December last year. He has finished shooting for Jug Jug Jeeyo, co-starring Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.
FaceBook WhatsApp
natasha dalal Varun Dhawan

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan tied the knot on Saturday with his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal in a private ceremony. 

Dhawan posted two photos from the wedding on Instagram and wrote: “Life long love just became official.”

The photos instantly went viral and several Bollywood stars showered their love on the couple.

Screenshot: Instagram/Varun Dhawan

Director Karan Johar, who launched Dhawan’s career with Student Of The Year in 2012, shared the couple’s photo on Instagram and said that he was filled with “multitude of emotions and memories”.

Kabir Singh actor Shahid Kapoor congratulated Dhawan and welcomed him to “the dark side”.

Photo: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

According to The Indian Express, directors Shashank Khaitan and fashion designer Manish Malhotra were also among the 50 guests. 

Dhawan was last seen in his father David’s comedy Coolie No.1, which released on Amazon Prime in December last year. He has finished shooting for Jug Jug Jeeyo, co-starring Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Islamabad restaurant owners mock manager’s English
Islamabad restaurant owners mock manager’s English
This man from Hyderabad sings in Lata Mangeshkar's voice
This man from Hyderabad sings in Lata Mangeshkar’s voice
Did Yasir Nawaz encounter a ghost while shooting?
Did Yasir Nawaz encounter a ghost while shooting?
Here’s the scandal that disturbed Humayun Saeed most
Here’s the scandal that disturbed Humayun Saeed most
Shaniera tells Cannoli manager she had a similar experience
Shaniera tells Cannoli manager she had a similar experience
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari is getting married on Jan 29
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari is getting married on Jan 29
Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik reveal their baby girl’s name
Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik reveal their baby girl’s name
Is Hareem Shah’s web series based on her life?
Is Hareem Shah’s web series based on her life?
Chacha Pakistani is our new prime minister — on TikTok
Chacha Pakistani is our new prime minister — on TikTok
Will Esra Bilgiç represent Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6?
Will Esra Bilgiç represent Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.