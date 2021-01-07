Thursday, January 7, 2021  | 22 Jamadilawal, 1442
Entertainment

Bollywood fashion designer Swapnil Shinde comes out as trans

She identifies as Saisha Shinde

Posted: Jan 7, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Bollywood fashion designer Swapnil Shinde comes out as trans

Bollywood designer Swapnil Shinde, who has dressed A-list celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra among others, has come out as trans. She now identifies as Saisha.

“I’m not a gay man,” said Shinde. “I’m a trans woman.”

In an Instagram post, she talked about her childhood experiences, including a sense of loneliness and confusion that she experienced all the time.

“Irrespective of your origin, there will always be something that will remind you of your childhood,” said Shinde. “For me, it takes me back to the kind of loneliness that aches, to pressures that pushed me into solitude and the chaos of confusion that grew every moment.”

Shinde shared how she was bullied at school for being “different”and lived a life that “wasn’t hers”.

“All through school and college, while the boys outside tormented me because I was different, the internal pain was far worse,” she said. “I felt suffocated living a reality that I knew wasn’t mine, yet one that I had to stage everyday because of societal expectations and norms.” 

She added that she found the courage to “accept her truth” when she was in her early 20s. “I truly bloomed.”

She also shared the meaning of her new name.

“Saisha means a meaningful life,” she said, ‘and I plan to make mine an exceptionally meaningful one.”

In her latest post, she shared her picture sporting a long wig and captioned: “To finally changing my Instagram profile picture to the one I always related to …. each day is a new and exciting challenge but I’m loving every detailed second of it.” 

