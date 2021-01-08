Friday, January 8, 2021  | 23 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Bollywood actors slam victim-blaming by India govt official

Pooja Bhatt, Urmila Matondkar and Taapsee Pannu criticised her

Posted: Jan 8, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Bollywood actors slam victim-blaming by India govt official

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Bollywood actors Pooja Bhatt, Urmila Matondkar and Taapsee Pannu hit back at India’s National Commission for Woman member Chandramukhi Devi after she made an insensitive remark about a 50-year-old rape and murder victim.

Chandramukhi said Thursday that gang-rape and murder of a 50-year-old woman could have been avoided had she not gone out at night. In a video making rounds on the social media, she can be seen saying:

“Women should not go out at odd times under the influence of any person. “Had the victim not gone out alone in the evening or if she had taken some boy from her family with her, this incident wouldn’t have occurred.”

Chandramukhi’s statement sparked outrage, with several Bollywood celebrities calling her out for her victim-blaming and insensitive take on the incident. 

Bhatt tagged NCW’s chairperson Rekha Sharma in her tweet and asked her if she stood by Devi’s statement.

“Respected Rekha Sharma, do you stand by this statement by your representative in context to the Badaun rape case. Kindly clarify if you agree with your representative that the victim was at fault for stepping out to visit a temple unaccompanied and at the time she did.”

Matondkar said in a tweet that women victimising other women was sad and unfortunate. “This mentality is what needs to change from within, and till then there is no hope of betterment. How can women only victimise other women like this… sad and unfortunate.” 

Thappad actress Pannu remarked: “If people with her kind of thinking didn’t exist in this country toh aisi ghatna nahi hoti (then this incident would not have happened).

The incident happened Sunday in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district. A woman had gone to a temple at night and then was found dead outside her house. Her family have accused the the temple’s priest, his disciple and driver for being involved in the rape-murder.

