BJP files FIR against Saif Ali Khan-starrer Tandav

An FIR has been filed against the makers of web series Tandav for showing Hindu gods in a bad light, The Indian Express reported Monday. Saif Ali Khan plays lead in the project.

“After watching the series, it was found that in the 17th minute of the first episode, characters playing Hindu gods and goddesses have been shown in an uncharitable way and using objectionable language, which can incite religious tension. Similarly, in the 22nd minute of the same episode, efforts have been made to ignite caste clashes ,” reads the FIR.

Several leaders from India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party want Tandav banned, accusing it of hurting Hindu sentiments. BJP lawmaker Ram Kadam tweeted Sunday that he has filed a complaint against the web series.

Filed complaint against Tandav Web Series at Ghatkopar police station.

Police has assured quick investigation, FIR under Sec 295A of IPC, Section 67A of IT Act & Atrocities Act.Producer, Director, Writer, Actors & Amazon to be summoned soon.#BanTandavNow #Boycottandav pic.twitter.com/Apg0hNYZgJ — Ram Kadam – राम कदम (@ramkadam) January 17, 2021

Kadam said today that there has been no apology from Amazon, and requested his followers to “boycott Amazon’s products.”

It’s been close to 24 hrs and still no apology from Amazon. Seems like they are proud of or don’t regret their demeaning act of mocking or targeting our Hindu Gods. I urge all Hindus to boycott Amazon’s all products be it their shopping site or content platform — Ram Kadam – राम कदम (@ramkadam) January 18, 2021

Earlier, Maharashtra MP Manoj Katak condemned the web series and called for regulation of the content being created on the OTT platforms.

OTT Platforms having absolute freedom from censorship has led to repeated attacks on Hindu sentiments which I strongly condemn.spoke to hon.@PrakashJavdekar ji & requested that OTT content be regulated in the interest of integrity of India & we are fast moving in that direction. — Manoj Kotak (@manoj_kotak) January 16, 2021

Tandav features Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Gauhar Khan, Tigmanhsu Dhulia, Kumud Mishra, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub and Anup Soni. It was released on Amazon Prime on January 15.