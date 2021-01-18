Monday, January 18, 2021  | 3 Jamadilakhir, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

BJP files FIR against Saif Ali Khan-starrer Tandav

BJP leaders want the web series banned

Posted: Jan 18, 2021
Posted: Jan 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago
Photo: Amazon Prime

An FIR has been filed against the makers of web series Tandav for showing Hindu gods in a bad light, The Indian Express reported Monday. Saif Ali Khan plays lead in the project.

“After watching the series, it was found that in the 17th minute of the first episode, characters playing Hindu gods and goddesses have been shown in an uncharitable way and using objectionable language, which can incite religious tension. Similarly, in the 22nd minute of the same episode, efforts have been made to ignite caste clashes ,” reads the FIR. 

Several leaders from India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party want Tandav banned, accusing it of hurting Hindu sentiments. BJP lawmaker Ram Kadam tweeted Sunday that he has filed a complaint against the web series.

Kadam said today that there has been no apology from Amazon, and requested his followers to “boycott Amazon’s products.”

Earlier, Maharashtra MP Manoj Katak condemned the web series and called for regulation of the content being created on the OTT platforms.

Tandav features Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Gauhar Khan, Tigmanhsu Dhulia, Kumud Mishra, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub and Anup Soni. It was released on Amazon Prime on January 15.

