HOME > LifeandStyle

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari is getting married on Jan 29

A spokesperson for Bilawal House has confirmed it

Posted: Jan 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 days ago


Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari is getting married on Jan 29
Listen
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari is tying the knot with her fiancé Mehmood Chaudhry on January 29, a Bilawal House spokesperson confirmed Friday. Bakhtawar, the daughter of late former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari, was engaged to Mehmood at a ceremony in Karachi on November 27, 2020. The mehndi function will take place on January 27, according to the Bilawal House spokesperson. Their nikkah will be held on January 29. Their walima reception is slated for January 30. Several politicians, businesspersons and military officials have been invited to the wedding, according to sources. Bakhtawar's fiancé Mehmood is the son of Mohammad Younas Chaudhry and Begum Suriya Chaudhary. The family hails from Lahore and lives in Dubai. They manage a diverse range of businesses. Bakhtawar, who holds a Masters Honors in English from the University of Edinburgh, is an education enthusiast and actively works for Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST). Her efforts played a significant role in the establishment of Stem Cell Research Laboratory at its Karachi campus.
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari















 
