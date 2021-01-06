Wednesday, January 6, 2021  | 21 Jamadilawal, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Ayesha Omar shuts down troll for criticising her outfit

Explains the real meaning of empowerment

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Jan 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: Instagram

Ayesha Omar clapped back at a troll who criticised her choice of outfit and accused her of “encouraging women to expose their bodies through their clothes”.

Omar never fails to impress fans with her daring fashion statements. This year at the 19th Virtual Lux Style Awards, she wore a shimmery, beaded outfit, designed by a local brand run by two women. She shared a photo of the look on Instagram with hashtags such as #womensupportingwomen and #promotingsmallbusinesses.

A user, however, commented that she was “encouraging women to expose their bodies, through their clothes”.

“I’m definitely not promoting/asking/urging women to expose their bodies. That is their choice, as wearing this dress was mine. As wearing whatever you want, is yours,” the Bulbulay star snapped back.

Omar said that she was promoting the designers’ “hardwork and talent”, and had nothing to do with the making of the dress.

“This dress was sent to me as is it. I had no input in the design, length, structure or type of dress they were making for me. They only asked for my size. They contacted me themselves and sent me the outfit in June.”

Omar said that she was contacted by the designers and sent the dress in June.

“I wasn’t paid to wear or promote it and was waiting for an opportunity to wear it,” she said. “If you could look beyond a bit of my limbs showing, it would be nice to appreciate someone’s work without being judgemental.”

She explained that empowerment is a process of becoming stronger and confident, especially in controlling your life and claiming the rights. 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

