Asif Zardari has a special wedding gift for daughter Bakhtawar

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Former president Asif Ali Zardari couldn’t have given his daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari a better wedding gift!

Zardari has gifted Bakhtawar a brand new house, which has been constructed within the Bilawal House in Karachi’s Clifton. The portion of Bilawal House where the late Benazir Bhutto and Zardari lived will be given to Bilawal Bhutto.

He also gets the existing portions of Bakhtawar and Aseefa Bhutto. Aseefa will have a new portion to herself, which is in the final stages of construction. 

Bakhtawar is tying the knot with her fiancé Mehmood Chaudhry on January 29, a Bilawal House spokesperson confirmed last week.  

Her mehndi will take place on January 27 and nikkah will be held on January 29. The valima reception is slated for January 30. Several politicians, businesspersons and military officials have been invited.

Bakhtawar’s fiancé Mehmood is the son of Mohammad Younas Chaudhry and Begum Suriya Chaudhary. The family hails from Lahore and lives in Dubai. They manage a range of businesses.

Bakhtawar, who holds a Masters in English from the University of Edinburgh, is an education enthusiast and actively works for Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology.

