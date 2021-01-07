Anushka Sharma calls out photographer invading her privacy

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma lashed out at a photographer after a photo of her with Virat Kohli sitting on their balcony was published online.



The PK actress, who is expecting her first child with the cricketer, shared the photo on her Instagram and slammed both the photographer and the publication.



“Despite requesting the said photographer and the publication, they still continue to invade our privacy,” she wrote. “Guys! Stop this right now!”



Screengrab: Instagram/Anushka Sharma

The photo was taken while the couple were having breakfast on the balcony of their new house in Juhu, Mumbai. It was published with the caption: “Exclusive! ETimes got their hands on Mommy-to-be @anushkasharma and @virat.kohli twinning in white as they have breakfast in their balcony.”



Sharma and Kohli announced in August last year in an Instagram post that they were expecting their first child due this month. “And then we were three! Arriving January 2021,” she captioned the photo.



The couple tied the knot in December, 2017.



