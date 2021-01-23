Saturday, January 23, 2021  | 8 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Amitabh Bachchan slammed over 'sexist' remark on IMF chief economist

Called her 'too beautiful to be an economist'

Posted: Jan 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
Listen
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan came under fire for making a 'sexist' remark on his quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. One of Bachchan’s questions featured the International Monetary Fund's Chief Economist Gita Gopinath. The contestant was asked to name the organisation Gopinath works for. “The economist seen in this image has been the chief economist of which organisation since 2019?” he asked. But it was the remark he made after asking this question that caused an uproar on Twitter. “Her face is so beautiful that it cannot be associated with the economy,” the Piku star said. The clip was shared on Twitter by Gopinath herself, who said she would never be able to “get over it”.  Ok, I don't think I will ever get over this. As a HUGE fan of Big B @SrBachchan, the Greatest of All Time, this is special! pic.twitter.com/bXAeijceHE — Gita Gopinath (@GitaGopinath) January 22, 2021 In response, Bachchan thanked Gopinath and said he "meant every word" he said about her on the show. thank you Gita Gopinath ji .. I meant every word i said about you on the show .. said in utmost earnestness .. 🙏 https://t.co/VuyJCjfyCI — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 22, 2021 But Twitter users were quick to point out the "sexism" in Bachchan's compliment. A woman commented that linking beauty with brains is "stupid". I didn’t like the comment about linking beauty with brains. Stupid of Mr. Bachchan to suggest that beautiful women can’t be economists. — Namita Gidwani (@namita_gidwani) January 22, 2021 A user commented that Bachchan has "always been a misogynist". Well, TweetNumber Bachchan is a notorious pervert and misogynist. These statements wouldn't be half as shocking if how he really is wasn't carefully hidden from everyone. — 🔴 (@MushyZinc) January 22, 2021 Another remarked that misogyny is "inherent" in society. Exactly that is what I thought the moment I heard what he said.. I think the greatest of all can faulter n this is what the problem is... we are inherently sexist n misogynistic!! And I mean it it’s we all of us..this behaviour n thoughts are our nature. — minks (@mayuriamudgal) January 23, 2021 Neither Bachchan nor Gopinath has responded to the controversy.
