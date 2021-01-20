Wednesday, January 20, 2021  | 5 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Alia Bhatt falls sick on the sets of Gangubai Kathiawadi

She was hospitalised

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago
Alia Bhatt falls sick on the sets of Gangubai Kathiawadi

Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt was hospitalised Sunday after she fell sick while shooting for her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi, PinkVilla reported

The Kalank actress had nausea and hyperacidity. However, she quickly recovered and was discharged the same day. 

After some reports of Bhatt being hospitalised due to exertion surfaced, her Gangubai co-star Seema Pahwa came in support of the film’s director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and said he doesn’t burden his actors with work.

“I wasn’t a part of the shoot that day,” she told Bombay Times. “However, I must say that she might have got exhausted for some other reason than the film’s shoot. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is someone who doesn’t rush you with work. He knows what he wants. He is very clear and hardly shoots one scene a day. Things have worked smoothly as far as the film’s shoot is concerned.”

Pahwa added that most of the shooting took place in Mumbai.

 “Also, we aren’t even travelling for this project as largely the film has been shot at a set in suburban Mumbai. Almost 90% of the film is done [and] only a few songs are left.”

Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on the book The Mafia Queens of Bollywood by the Indian author Hussain Zaidi, and tells the story of a brothel owner of the same name. It is expected to release on Diwali this year.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Alia Bhatt gangubai kathiawadi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
alia bhatt
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sajal Ali is reportedly shooting for Jemima Khan’s film
Sajal Ali is reportedly shooting for Jemima Khan’s film
TikTok star Hareem Shah to debut in web series
TikTok star Hareem Shah to debut in web series
Chacha Pakistani is our new prime minister — on TikTok
Chacha Pakistani is our new prime minister — on TikTok
Sajal Ali is part of Jemima Khan’s upcoming romantic comedy
Sajal Ali is part of Jemima Khan’s upcoming romantic comedy
Teaser out for Parineeti Chopra’s The Girl On The Train
Teaser out for Parineeti Chopra’s The Girl On The Train
Here’s the scandal that disturbed Humayun Saeed most
Here’s the scandal that disturbed Humayun Saeed most
Humaima Malick will never have McDonald’s again
Humaima Malick will never have McDonald’s again
‘Dil Na Umeed To Nahin’ will address child abuse, trafficking
‘Dil Na Umeed To Nahin’ will address child abuse, trafficking
Riz Ahmed reveals how he met his wife
Riz Ahmed reveals how he met his wife
BJP files FIR against Saif Ali Khan-starrer Tandav
BJP files FIR against Saif Ali Khan-starrer Tandav
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.