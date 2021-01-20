Alia Bhatt falls sick on the sets of Gangubai Kathiawadi

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt was hospitalised Sunday after she fell sick while shooting for her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi, PinkVilla reported.

The Kalank actress had nausea and hyperacidity. However, she quickly recovered and was discharged the same day.

After some reports of Bhatt being hospitalised due to exertion surfaced, her Gangubai co-star Seema Pahwa came in support of the film’s director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and said he doesn’t burden his actors with work.

“I wasn’t a part of the shoot that day,” she told Bombay Times. “However, I must say that she might have got exhausted for some other reason than the film’s shoot. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is someone who doesn’t rush you with work. He knows what he wants. He is very clear and hardly shoots one scene a day. Things have worked smoothly as far as the film’s shoot is concerned.”

Pahwa added that most of the shooting took place in Mumbai.

“Also, we aren’t even travelling for this project as largely the film has been shot at a set in suburban Mumbai. Almost 90% of the film is done [and] only a few songs are left.”

Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on the book The Mafia Queens of Bollywood by the Indian author Hussain Zaidi, and tells the story of a brothel owner of the same name. It is expected to release on Diwali this year.

