After Celal Al, Ertugrul’s Bamsı Beyrek actor visits Pakistan

Turkish actor Nurettin Sönmez, who plays Bamsi Beyrek in popular drama Diriliş: Ertuğrul, arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday.

Sönmez is part of a 20-member delegation from Turkey, which includes fellow actor Ayberk Pekcan and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

President Arif Alvi conferred on Wednesday the Hilal-e-Pakistan on Cavusoglu for his services to promote international peace and security and strengthening ties between Pakistan and Turkey, Radio Pakistan reported.

The ceremony took place at Aiwan-e-Sadr and was attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz.

Actor Celal Al also visited Pakistan for a short trip last week and thanked Pakistanis for their hospitality after returning to Turkey.