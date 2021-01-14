Thursday, January 14, 2021  | 29 Jamadilawal, 1442
After Celal Al, Ertugrul’s Bamsı Beyrek actor visits Pakistan

He is part of a 20-member delegation from Turkey

Photo: Instagram

Listen
Turkish actor Nurettin Sönmez, who plays Bamsi Beyrek in popular drama Diriliş: Ertuğrul, arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday. Sönmez is part of a 20-member delegation from Turkey, which includes fellow actor Ayberk Pekcan and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.  President Arif Alvi conferred on Wednesday the Hilal-e-Pakistan on Cavusoglu for his services to promote international peace and security and strengthening ties between Pakistan and Turkey, Radio Pakistan reported. The ceremony took place at Aiwan-e-Sadr and was attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz. Actor Celal Al also visited Pakistan for a short trip last week and thanked Pakistanis for their hospitality after returning to Turkey.
