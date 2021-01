Sun Lay Tu was released on Monday

Abrar ul Haq has dedicated his new song Sun Lay Tu to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Abrar said he was “very excited” for the song ahead of its release.

Sun Lay Tu was released on Monday on YouTube.

The video features clips from PM Khan’s long marches and foreign tours. It also highlights different schemes started by the PTI government.