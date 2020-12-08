Tuesday, December 8, 2020  | 21 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > LifeandStyle

WWE superstars Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins welcome baby daughter

Former Raw women's champion announced the news on Instagram

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago
WWE superstars Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins welcome baby daughter

Photo Courtesy: WWE/Twitter

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstars Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch announced the birth of their daughter Roux .

The former Raw women’s champion made the announcement on Instagram.

According to the New York Post, Lynch got engaged with Rollins and was set to tie the knot back in August. However, their plans were delayed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The former WWE champion is reportedly going to take time off from in-ring competition to spend time with his family.

“The Irish Lass-Kicker” announced her pregnancy during an episode of Monday Night Raw back while vacating her title to Asuka.

She was part of the first-ever all-female Wrestlemania main event back in 2019.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Becky Lynch Seth Rollins wwe
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
mehmood bhatti, fashion designer, Pakistan fashion industry
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Remembering Junaid Jamshed with his most memorable naats
Remembering Junaid Jamshed with his most memorable naats
Hamza Ali Abbasi writing a book about God
Hamza Ali Abbasi writing a book about God
From Lahore to Paris: Designer Mehmood Bhatti’s journey
From Lahore to Paris: Designer Mehmood Bhatti’s journey
Nomi Ansari to design AirSial cabin crew's uniforms
Nomi Ansari to design AirSial cabin crew’s uniforms
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari reveals story behind her engagement ring
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari reveals story behind her engagement ring
Pakistani author explores types of trauma in new book
Pakistani author explores types of trauma in new book
WWE superstars Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins welcome baby daughter
WWE superstars Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins welcome baby daughter
For Dolce and Gabbana, no crying over crisis, be inventive
For Dolce and Gabbana, no crying over crisis, be inventive
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.