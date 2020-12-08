WWE superstars Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins welcome baby daughter

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstars Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch announced the birth of their daughter Roux .

The former Raw women’s champion made the announcement on Instagram.

According to the New York Post, Lynch got engaged with Rollins and was set to tie the knot back in August. However, their plans were delayed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The former WWE champion is reportedly going to take time off from in-ring competition to spend time with his family.

“The Irish Lass-Kicker” announced her pregnancy during an episode of Monday Night Raw back while vacating her title to Asuka.

She was part of the first-ever all-female Wrestlemania main event back in 2019.