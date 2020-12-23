Wednesday, December 23, 2020  | 7 Jamadilawal, 1442
LifeandStyle

Return Meera her lost phone, win Rs500,000

Fans' advice: buy new iPhone

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago
Return Meera her lost phone, win Rs500,000

Photo: @meerajeeofficial/Instagram

Actor Meera is willing to pay RS500,000 to anyone who brings her back her iPhone which she has misplaced.

A video is making rounds on social media where Meera is seen seeking public’s support to find her cell phone. The actor did not say where did she lose it.

Several people were intrigued over the staggering amount of money she is offering as reward. Fans said that she could buy many iPhones in Rs500,000.

Meera has become quite a star on social media. In April, she was stranded in the Big Apple for a few weeks and despite the distance, the actor did her part by creating awareness about self-isolation and the coronavirus pandemic among her Pakistani fan base.

The Lollywood star appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to help her come home. She said she wanted to die in her homeland, not abroad. Within hours, the video went viral and dozens of people began mocking her.

She responded that she intends to take action against media outlets who said that she was creating a scandal for attention.

Speaking to SAMAA Digital, Meera had said that she was upset with TV channels who attached “drama queen” and “scandal queen” to her name.

